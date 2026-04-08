AWS CEO Matt Garman shares his views on the AI future

Garman predicts big changes across "every" company and job

CEO says younger workers should look to constantly adapt and learn new skills

The CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) has said workers across the world need to ensure they are constantly adapting and evolving to stay relevant in the AI age.

Speaking at the Human[X] conference in San Francisco, Matt Garman once again highlighted the huge effect he and his company expect AI tools will have on the working world.

"AI is going to transform every single company, every single job, every single way that we do work, every product interaction," Garman said, "it's gonna have a massive transformation."

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'More to come'

Asked if he believed the potential of AI technology was being overhyped, Garman was in typically ebullient mood, noting, "people ask me that all the time. I think it's like one of the funnier questions I get."