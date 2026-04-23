AI is overcrowding the smartphone; simplicity will fuel adoption

For over 10 years now, the smartphone has been the heart of our digital lives. The camera, the wallet, even the way it’s become tied to our social identities. Now, the emergence of AI has found a home in our pockets.

However, instead of streamlining our lives and aiding us in our day-to-day, the current trajectory of AI risks doing the very opposite. Too many choices, competing systems and overlapping interfaces have created a user experience that even the most tech-savvy find difficult to navigate.

Marco Riedesser Social Links Navigation Founder of A Friend.

Recent updates in highly popular models have illustrated this point. A lot of modern smartphones no longer harness one single assistant or layer; instead, multiple agents are hosted simultaneously.

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