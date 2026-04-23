AI is overcrowding the smartphone; simplicity will fuel adoption

Opinion
By published

The smartphone should not be the home of AI

A woman out of focus in the background touches the word AI, lit up in glowing yellow light, in the foreground. The woman is wearing smart glasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For over 10 years now, the smartphone has been the heart of our digital lives. The camera, the wallet, even the way it’s become tied to our social identities. Now, the emergence of AI has found a home in our pockets.

However, instead of streamlining our lives and aiding us in our day-to-day, the current trajectory of AI risks doing the very opposite. Too many choices, competing systems and overlapping interfaces have created a user experience that even the most tech-savvy find difficult to navigate.

Marco Riedesser

Founder of A Friend.

Recent updates in highly popular models have illustrated this point. A lot of modern smartphones no longer harness one single assistant or layer; instead, multiple agents are hosted simultaneously.

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