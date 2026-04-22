From demo to production: What agent-based AI must actually deliver

Opinion
By published

Agent-based AI needs integration, orchestration, and real-world resilience

A robot standing thoughtfully in front of a giant digital display with code on it
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Agent-based AI impresses in demos, but many applications often fail in live operation because, for example, latency is too high or the systems are too complex. This shows that, in practice, it is less about the model and more about the interaction of all components.

So what does it take to turn promising prototypes into robust real-time systems?

James Hom

Founder & CPO of SoundHound AI.

Agent-based AI has garnered enormous attention in recent months. Demos showcase systems that hold conversations, make recommendations, execute transactions, and solve complex tasks seemingly effortlessly.

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