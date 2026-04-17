AI agents aren’t lacking intelligence – they’re lacking context

A growing narrative in the tech industry suggests that AI agents will replace traditional SaaS applications – autonomously handling business software workflows, while compressing entire categories.

But while AI agents are rapidly being deployed across enterprises, this framing misunderstands how enterprise systems actually work.

AI does not replace the underlying data, infrastructure and operational systems that businesses depend on. What AI does depend on, however, is context.

Article continues below

While models may be increasingly capable, AI systems are only as effective as the context and data they are given.

Nic Palmer Social Links Navigation Senior Director of Customer Engineering, International at Elastic.

Without the right relevance and operational grounding, AI can execute tasks poorly. Instead of reliable and accurate outputs, it may generate hallucinations, results that appear plausible but are incomplete, misleading, or downright erroneous.

This is risky business. Errors can quickly cascade through operations: a misjudged credit risk model could approve fraudulent transactions, exposing the company to financial loss and regulatory scrutiny. Healthcare support agents might follow recommendations that inadvertently breach privacy rules or give harmful medical guidance.

Even strategic decisions, like supply chain sourcing, can go off track if predictive models misinterpret market trends, resulting in lost revenue, wasted resources, and public backlash.