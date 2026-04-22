Google Cloud Next 2026: all the live details from Google Cloud's biggest annual event

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Of course, we've got the fuller details for Google's two new TPUs coming later on

As for TPU 8i, there's now support for up to 1,152 TPUs per pod via Boardfly Topology. We've broken down the "memory wall", Google says

TPU 8t promises 3x performance per pod, support for up to 9,600 TPUs via 3D torus topology, 2 PB of shared bandwidth memory (enough to hold the entire digital collection f the Library of Congress 100x over)

Next up, TPU 8t and TPU 8i are being announced

For another live demo, 3x Olympic Gold Medallist and snowboarder Shaun White is showing us how Google Cloud and Gemini can analyze the details of a video for detailed analytics. Learning a trick on the mountain is one thing, White says, but visualizing and analyzing the physics unlocks something that's never been possible before. Oh, and of course, the convention center filled with "snow" for White's entry.

"The era of the pilot is over, the era of the agent is here," Kurian declares as he welcomes colleague Erica Chuong for a demo.

Projects in Gemini Enterprise, coming soon, serves as a shared workspace for teams and agents

Name drops are continuing as Thomas Kurian reminds us that Google Cloud partnered with NASA/Artemis II on flight readiness with agentic AI

And name drop... Google Cloud is reminding us about the landmark Apple partnership, which will drive this year's much-improved Siri

We're also hearing about Gemini 3.1 Pro, Gemini 3.1 Flash Image (Nano Banana 2), Veo 3.1 Lite and Lyria 3 Pro (Image credit: Future)

The focus of today's keynote and this year's announcements will be Google Cloud's new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, described as an "end-to-end system for the agent era"

Around 75% of all new Google code is AI-generated, Google CEO Sundar Pichai says in a pre-recorded video. Around a year ago, we reported that AI was accounting for around 25% of Google's new code (and a third for Microsoft).

"How do you move AI into production cross your entire enterprise?" Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian asks as he welcomes the audience. Spoiler alert, he's already given us the answer – it's a unified stack. That's what we'll be hearing about over the next two days. (Image credit: Future)

In true tech conference style, a live DJ set is warming the audience up ahead of today's announcements (Image credit: Future)

Good morning from Google Cloud Next. The first keynote kicks off at 9am PT, so join us in a little over an hour for all the details as they roll out.

The venue is filling up with around 32,000 attendees as Google Cloud gets ready hold its biggest event of the year, packed with new product announcements and more. (Image credit: Future)