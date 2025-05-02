A shockingly high amount of Microsoft code is now written by AI, CEO Satya Nadella admits

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes around a third of the company's code is now AI-written

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes half of its code will come from AI in a year

Productivity benefits come at the cost of potential vulnerabilities and job losses

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed nearly one-third of the company's code is now written by AI.

Speaking to fellow tech titan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, at the company's first-ever "AI innovation" conference, LlamaCon, Nadella added the figure is trending upward, possibly reaching as far as 40%, noting AI is most effective at writing new code rather than modifying old code.

The news comes just months after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai revealed similar figures, claiming more than quarter of Google's code is now AI-generated.

Microsoft is using more and more AI-generated code

"I'd say maybe 20-30% of the code that is inside of our repos today and some of our projects are probably all written by software," Nadella confirmed.

Despite posing the question, when that same question was asked to Zuckerberg, he claimed not to "have that number off the top of [his] head."

However, Meta's leader did offer an outlook for the company's use of AI: "Our bet is sort of that in the next year... maybe half the development is going to be done by AI as opposed to people, and that will kind of increase from there."

Neither Nadella nor Zuckerberg discussed potential job losses due to AI coding, but there was a brief discussion around evolving roles.

"I tend to think that... every engineer if effectively going to end up being more of a like tech lead in the future that has their own little army of AI agents that they work with," Meta's CEO explained.

Responding to the discussion on the Proton Mail X account, privacy-focused Swiss office software company Proton said: "This is not the flex you think it is, Microsoft."

It's unclear whether that was a dig at potential vulnerabilities that could be introduced through AI-written code, the effects it may have on the workforce, or something else.

TechRadar Pro has sought clarification on this.

Watch the full discussion between the two leaders on Meta's YouTube channel.