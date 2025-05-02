A shockingly high amount of Microsoft code is now written by AI, CEO Satya Nadella admits
Around 30% of Microsoft's code is AI-written, CEO says
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes around a third of the company's code is now AI-written
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes half of its code will come from AI in a year
- Productivity benefits come at the cost of potential vulnerabilities and job losses
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed nearly one-third of the company's code is now written by AI.
Speaking to fellow tech titan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, at the company's first-ever "AI innovation" conference, LlamaCon, Nadella added the figure is trending upward, possibly reaching as far as 40%, noting AI is most effective at writing new code rather than modifying old code.
The news comes just months after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai revealed similar figures, claiming more than quarter of Google's code is now AI-generated.
Microsoft is using more and more AI-generated code
"I'd say maybe 20-30% of the code that is inside of our repos today and some of our projects are probably all written by software," Nadella confirmed.
Despite posing the question, when that same question was asked to Zuckerberg, he claimed not to "have that number off the top of [his] head."
However, Meta's leader did offer an outlook for the company's use of AI: "Our bet is sort of that in the next year... maybe half the development is going to be done by AI as opposed to people, and that will kind of increase from there."
Neither Nadella nor Zuckerberg discussed potential job losses due to AI coding, but there was a brief discussion around evolving roles.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
"I tend to think that... every engineer if effectively going to end up being more of a like tech lead in the future that has their own little army of AI agents that they work with," Meta's CEO explained.
Responding to the discussion on the Proton Mail X account, privacy-focused Swiss office software company Proton said: "This is not the flex you think it is, Microsoft."
It's unclear whether that was a dig at potential vulnerabilities that could be introduced through AI-written code, the effects it may have on the workforce, or something else.
TechRadar Pro has sought clarification on this.
Watch the full discussion between the two leaders on Meta's YouTube channel.
You might also like
- Microsoft says it would take the US to court to protect European cloud operations
- We've listed the best AI tools and best AI writers for a handy productivity boost
- Need an upgrade? Why not consider the best laptops for programming?
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.