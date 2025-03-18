Google to acquire cloud security platform Wiz in $32 billion deal

Google looks to boost cloud enterprise offerings with Wiz

  • Google will acquire Wiz in a $32 billion deal
  • The pair say move will boost cloud offerings and lower customer costs
  • Google will be able to better compete with Amazon and Microsoft

Google has announced it will be acquiring Wiz in a $32 billion deal that will help boost its cloud computing offerings.

“This acquisition represents an investment by Google Cloud to accelerate two large and growing trends in the AI era: improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds (multicloud),” Google said in a statement.

Google has an extensive cloud infrastructure portfolio, and Wiz already offers cloud security on rival platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, so the move will help boost security and lower costs for organizations of all sizes, Google says.

Strengthening the cloud

Businesses are increasingly turning to cloud services due to the convenience of not needing on-prem hardware to run resource-hungry tools and applications, with the AI boom being a big contributing factor. The acquisition will allow Google to better compete with Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud enterprise environment.

Google previously offered $23 billion for the platform in 2024, but negotiations fell apart over discussions about how much independence Wiz would have in its development direction under Google, and the potential for regulatory and antitrust roadblocks.

However, President Trump’s recent rhetoric around removing some of the red tape attached to big tech acquisitions may be a cause for optimism that this new deal will go through, despite the potential for regulatory challenges.

“Google Cloud and Wiz share a joint vision to make cybersecurity more accessible and simpler to use for organizations of any size and industry," Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud said.

"Enabling more companies to prevent cyber attacks, including in very complex business software environments, will help organizations minimize the cost, disruption and hassle caused by cybersecurity incidents.”

Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder & CEO, Wiz also commented on the announcement, "Wiz and Google Cloud are fully committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate. This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for customers and partners, as this acquisition will bolster our mission to improve security and prevent breaches by providing additional resources and deep AI expertise.”

