Oracle signs a mystery huge cloud contract - one which could net it $30bn in revenue

Oracle reveals major cloud deal - but with who?
- Oracle CEO Safra Catz confirms a new, mystery cloud contract worth $30 billion
- Last year's total cloud revenue stood at $24.4 billion, so it's a big increase
- Oracle says it will spend big on infrastructure soon
Oracle has signed a mystery cloud contract worth over $30 billion annually, which would effectively more than double the company's current cloud revenue.
CEO Safra Catz explained that the company had gotten off to a "strong start" this fiscal year, having signed multiple large cloud agreements already.
However, among those agreements is a mystery contract, according to a new SEC filing, said to be worth "more than $30 billion," leading investors speculating who the deal could be with.
Oracle's huge mystery cloud contract
Although the contract was signed in the company's 2026 fiscal year, it won't come into play until 2028 – it's unclear whether further details could be shared before then.
Among the most common suggestions for partners include OpenAI, which is working together with Oracle on Project Stargate, Temu, which recently became an Oracle customer, and TikTok, which uses Oracle Cloud in the US.
Nevertheless, $30 billion in extra annual revenue is big news for Oracle. As of fiscal year 2025, Oracle's total cloud revenue was just $24.4 billion – less than this single mystery contract. Total company revenue was up 8% year-over-year to $57.4 billion.
In other news, Oracle has also confirmed plans to build a $40 billion AI data center campus near Dallas for Project Stargate, supplying 400,000 Nvidia GB200 GPUs for the project. The company also plans to spend up to $500 billion in infrastructure by 2029 to meet demand.
However, while the $30 billion contract will provide some stability for Oracle, capital expenditure increased threefold from $7 billion to $21 billion in just the space of one year.
Looking ahead, Oracle predicts cloud infrastructure revenue growth of 70% by the end of this fiscal year, with company revenue climbing to an estimated $104 billion by fiscal 2029.
TechRadar Pro has asked Oracle for more information on the contract, but we don't expect to get an answer.
