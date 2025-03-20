Oracle unveils multi-billion dollar investment in UK cloud and AI

$5bn investment sees Oracle deliver major UK backing

  • Oracle reveals $5bn financial backing for UK
  • Move hoped to help businesses and governments alike
  • Investment in OCI will roll out over next five years

Oracle has revealed plans to invest $5 billion in the UK over the next few years as it looks to help the country become a leader in AI.

Set to roll out over the next five years, Oracle’s investment will look to meet the increasing demand for AI technology in the UK, expanding its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) footprint across the nation.

But it will also help boost the UK’s government bid to become a world leader in AI, allowing more businesses of all sizes to get the most out of the technology.

Oracle UK investment

"We're seeing huge demand globally, and that's no different in the UK,” Siobhan Wilson, senior vice president and country leader, Oracle UK, said at the company’s World Tour London event.

“It's no surprise how important AI investment is for the UK government,” she added, “it's really important for us to understand how AI adoption can help us be innovative in the country.”

"The investment will expand OCI’s footprint in the UK, and crucially help the UK government deliver on its vision for AI innovation and adoption. This investment into cloud infrastructure will enable more businesses in the UK to leverage Oracle’s comprehensive AI and cloud computing services.”

This will include sovereign AI, meaning customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers, as well as dedicated multicloud capabilities, and Oracle’s latest generative AI innovations.

"The UK is determined to lead the world in AI innovation, and today’s announcement from Oracle is a testament to our nation’s growing strength in this sector,” added Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, The Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP.

“This $5 billion investment will accelerate our AI ambitions, providing businesses and public services with cutting-edge cloud infrastructure to drive productivity, enhance security, and unlock new opportunities for growth – driving forward our Plan for Change.”

“By working with global tech leaders like Oracle, we’re cementing the UK’s position at the forefront of the AI revolution, creating high-skilled jobs, fueling innovation, and securing our place as a world-leading tech powerhouse."

