Adobe launches 10 new AI agents to automate key marketing workflows

Adobe launches 10 new CX and marketing agents at Summit 2025

One of them will optimize your website for you completely hands-free

AI agents are also enhancing customer interactions

Adobe has introduced 10 new purpose-built AI agents it says can enhance customer experiences and marketing workflows across its Adobe Experience Cloud and has already promised to add more soon.

Unveiling the new offerings at its Adobe Summit 2025 event, the company boasted of the one trillion experiences per year its Adobe Experience Platform activates, which gives its latest AI tools a “deep, semantic understanding of enterprise data, content and customer journeys.”

Adobe’s approach revolves around simplicity, and while many enterprises might want to personalize their agents, the pre-configured tools have data governance and regulatory compliance built-in off-the-shelf, which all helps companies get up to speed more quickly.

Adobe agents - and an Agent Orchestrator

To manage agentic AI, Adobe has launched a new Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator interface, which works with Adobe’s own agents and third-party ecosystems.

From launch, the 10 new agents include: account qualification, audience, content production, data insights, data engineering, experimentation, journey, product advisor, site optimization and workflow optimization agents.

Adobe’s content production agent is perhaps a standout, allowing marketers and creatives to automate parts of their workflows by generating and assembling content based on a brief. The system adheres to pre-defined brand guidelines to produce accurate results the first time around.

The site optimization agent is also noteworthy for its always-on support for performant brand websites – it can automatically detect, recommend and then fix issues to boost customer engagement.

“Adobe is uniquely positioned to help brands meet this moment, with deep expertise in unifying AI, data and content production workflows to execute the right digital experiences with precision, while uncovering unseen problems,” said Digital Experience Business SVP Amit Ahuja.

At the same time, Adobe launched its Brand Concierge, a new AI application that enables conversational experiences tailored to individual brand interactions by using a company’s unique brand attributes and customer data.

Citing a 1,200% increase in traffic to US retail sites from GenAI sources between July 2024 and February 2025, Adobe Brand Concierge can create a more tailored experience in B2C settings, for example booking follow-up meetings on behalf of customers, but it also has B2B applications such as connecting sales and marketing teams.

