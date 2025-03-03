Developers are pretty optimistic about AI agents

Salesforce claims 96% of developers are excited for AI’s positive impact

Agentic AI is democratizing access to coding, report claims

Poor data quality is still a major barrier

Salesforce, a company that’s diving head-first into the world of artificial intelligence and agentic AI, has new research suggesting that nearly all (96%) developers from a global survey are enthusiastic about the technology’s impact on their careers.

More than nine in 10 (92%) specifically highlighted how AI agents could help them advance in their jobs, with AI now being seen as essential as traditional software tools by four-fifths of UK and Ireland developers.

In a blog post, the company wrote: “The arrival of agentic AI provides developers with the opportunity to focus less on tasks like writing code and debugging and grow into more strategic, high-impact work.”

Developers are feeling positive about AI

While many early concerns around artificial intelligence threatening human workers continue to be vocalized, it’s clear that AI is set to revolutionize programming for the better by democratizing access to more powerful tools, improving efficiency and making careers in the sector more accessible to more workers – helping to plug the ongoing skills gap.

Some common use cases for AI include code generation, where developers can spend more time editing and tweaking elements of the code than writing it, and the optimization of existing code.

“By automating tedious tasks like data cleaning, integration, and basic testing, AI agents free developers to shift their focus from manual coding to high-value problem-solving, architecture, and strategic decision-making," noted Alice Steinglass, EVP and GM for Platform, Integration and Automation at Salesforce.

Now, around four in five developers who use AI agents already use low- and no-code tools (78% in the UK, 79% in Ireland), with just as many believing that low- and no-code tools have the power to democratize AI development (80% in the UK, 78% in Ireland).

Other commonly anticipated improvements include application development speed and efficiency, increased quality, creativity and problem solving.

Programmers are now urging their organizations to upgrade their infrastructure to support AI agents, however there are some all-too-familiar hurdles to overcome first. More than two in five (47% in the UK, 42% in Ireland) say that poor data quality is a barrier for AI implementation.