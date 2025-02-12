Businesses want to turn to AI for more specialized tasks, but aren't always sure how

Business leaders are preparing to invest in AI for core business areas

25% want to use AI for specific tasks like translation

AI is helping humans, not replacing them

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of executives plan to embrace AI this year, with nearly a third prioritizing investments in core business areas, new research has claimed.

Operations, workplace tools and specialized tasks like translation are all set to receive further injections of artificial intelligence in 2025, a report from DeepL (perhaps unsurpisingly) says.

More broadly, the research explores how AI is shifting from experimentation to execution as clear budget allocations and strategic applications start to emerge.

Businesses are starting to have a clear picture of how AI can help

DeepL Founder and CEO Jarek Kutylowski stated more than half of C-Suite execs spend more than an hour every day dealing with ineffective communication, leading to one in four (25%) wanting to use AI for specific tasks like translation.

As AI evolves from becoming a novelty to proving its uses across various business applications, DeepL says 2025 will be the year that companies pay more attention to how AI is bringing ROI-positive value to them.

Market expansion (35%), engaging customers across borders (32%) and customer service (24%) were cited among the top language obstacles faced by businesses, with leaders in the Netherlands (30%), Germany (29%), Belgium (28%), France (26%) and the US (25%) showing the highest commitment to AI spend this year to tackle these challenges.

Kutylowski summarized: “To address this, what we’re seeing through our research is that businesses are increasingly turning to AI solutions.”

Panasonic Connect Senior Manager Shoji Otsubo added: “In order to communicate with people from other countries, naturally, we have to use English, and it’s always urgent. It used to take staff up to half a day to translate a document created in Japanese into English. Now that we are using DeepL, we can do this task very fast.”

Rather than threatening to displace human workers, language AI has been observed supporting external translation agencies (32%), supporting in-house translation teams (31%) and embedded into key products (26%), proving its position as a human aid and productivity booster.