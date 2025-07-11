Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, July 11 (game #761).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #762) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PERIOD

UNIFORM

CHAMPION

MINUTE

VICTOR

SECOND

ECHO

DAY

ELABORATE

AGE

BACK

SUPPORT

PARTICULAR

KILO

TIME

THOROUGH

NYT Connections today (game #762) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Cheerleader

Cheerleader GREEN: Exact

Exact BLUE: Portions of time

Portions of time PURPLE: Spelling alphabet

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #762) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ENDORSE

GREEN: DETAILED

BLUE: ERA

PURPLE: IN THE NATO ALPHABET

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #762) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #762, are…

YELLOW: ENDORSE BACK, CHAMPION, SECOND, SUPPORT

BACK, CHAMPION, SECOND, SUPPORT GREEN: DETAILED ELABORATE, MINUTE, PARTICULAR, THOROUGH

ELABORATE, MINUTE, PARTICULAR, THOROUGH BLUE: ERA AGE, DAY, PERIOD, TIME

AGE, DAY, PERIOD, TIME PURPLE: IN THE NATO ALPHABET ECHO, KILO, UNIFORM, VICTOR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

My one mistake today came in failing to get the ENDORSE group correct and putting VICTOR instead of BACK in the quartet.

This minor setback aside I found this quite an easy Connections and even managed to get the hardest group – IN THE NATO ALPHABET.

Knowing all the words that make up this spelling alphabet used around the world is very useful for when you have to spell things out for officials – such as D for desirable, I for incredible, S for super sexy, C for such a cutie, O for Ohhhh Ohhhh Ohhhh. When really you should be telling them that disco is spelled D – delta, I – India, S – Sierra, C – Charlie, O – Oscar.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, July 11, game #761)

YELLOW: COMPANIES THAT HAVE BECOME VERBS

GREEN: SILLY PERSON

BLUE: KINDS OF SONGS

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF SYNONYMS FOR "DESPICABLE"