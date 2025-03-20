Oracle is giving your business the chance to create its own AI agents

Oracle launches AI Agent Studio to help firms build or extend agents

Oracle has become the latest tech giant to launch a platform for users to build and customize their own AI agents.

The company says its new AI Agent Studio will offer an easy way for organizations to create, manage and deploy AI agents across their business, tailored exactly how they need them to be.

Users will be able to build new AI agents completely from scratch, or extend pre-packagaed agents which can be evolved and customized.

Part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud app suite, AI Agent Studio will be available at no extra cost to users, who will benefit from exactly the same tools Oracle uses to build its own in-house agents.

This includes Agent template libraries, which allow users to create agents with pre-built templates paired with natural language prompts, as well as Agent team orchestration, which lets users set up multiple agents to work alongside human workers on complex tasks through pre-configured templates

Any agents designed in AI Agent Studio will also integrate with Oracle Fusion Applications, the company says, meaning they can collaborate with third-party agents to complete even complex and multi-step processes.

There's also a choice of LLMs available, meaning users have access to a variety of options to address specific business needs - including LLMs specifically optimized for Oracle Fusion Applications, such as Llama and Cohere, or add other external industry-specific LLMs for specialized use cases.

“AI agents are the next phase of evolution in enterprise applications and just like with existing applications, business leaders need the flexibility to create specific functionality to address their unique and evolving business needs,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications, Oracle.

“Our AI Agent Studio builds on the 50+ AI agents we have already introduced and gives our customers and partners the flexibility to easily create and manage their own AI agents. With the agents already embedded in Fusion Applications and our new AI Agent Studio, customers will be able to further extend automation and ultimately, achieve more while spending less.”