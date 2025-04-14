Google Cloud has big plans to take the pain out of adopting AI agents in your business

With AI agents becoming an increasingly common sight in businesses everywhere, Google Cloud has become the latest major company to ramp up its efforts in the space.

At its Google Cloud Next 25 event, the company unveiled several upgrades to its Agentspace platform to make agent discovery and adoption easier.

Just to give things an extra boost, Google Cloud also announced a new partnership with Nvidia designed at making its offerings even more intuitive.

Google Agentspace expansion

Following the initial launch of Google Agentspace in December 2024, the updates were mainly aimed at making creating and deploying AI agents easier

This includes giving employees access to Agentspace search and analysis tools directly from the search box in Google Chrome. The multimodal search capabilities can help track down exactly the data needed within your business, or give customers access to the answers they need.

The search results can cover content from the web, or from your business' most commonly-used apps and software, including the likes of Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and apps like Jira, Salesforce, or ServiceNow.

Elsewhere, workers can also use a new Agent Gallery to find and deploy new agents quickly as well as creating their own agents with the new no-code Agent Designer platform - or launch some of Google's latest own-brand offerings, Idea Generation agent and Deep Research agent.

In order to make sure all these new agents co-exist effectively, Google Cloud has also launched a new interoperability protocol called Agent2Agent, which it says, "will allow AI agents to communicate with each other, securely exchange information, and coordinate actions on top of various enterprise platforms or applications."

Built on existing standards to allow easier integration, the company has already signed up more than 50 partners for the launch, including enterprise heavyweights such as Salesforce, PayPal, Box, Atlassian and more.

Finally, to harness the power of some of the most powerful computing hardware around today, Google Cloud and Nvidia have signed a collaboration bring the former's AI models to Nvidia Blackwell HGX and DGX platforms, as well as Nvidia Confidential Computing.

“By bringing our Gemini models on premises with Nvidia Blackwell’s breakthrough performance and confidential computing capabilities, we’re enabling enterprises to unlock the full potential of agentic AI,” said Sachin Gupta, vice president and general manager of infrastructure and solutions at Google Cloud.

“This collaboration helps ensure customers can innovate securely without compromising on performance or operational ease.”