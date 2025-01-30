AI agents are proving remarkably popular - but firms still face a host of challenges

96% of European businesses have or will use AI agents

AI agent users are more likely to be optimistic than non-users

Data silos and poor data integration across systems are a primary hurdle

Artificial intelligence has become so deeply engrained within our lives now that businesses are looking to take things further by adopting even more AI agents in the months and years to come, research has claimed.

New MuleSoft data shows nearly all (96%) European businesses have implemented or will implement AI agents – defined as partly autonomous AI tools that can perform tasks, make decisions, and interact with users – by 2026.

The news comes as companies expect IT workloads to increase by 18% between 2024 and 2025, with AI agents promising to deliver tangible efficiency benefits.

The AI agent era is upon us

More than nine in 10 (93%) IT leaders believe AI will boost developer productivity, but that number is even higher (98%) among AI agent users, which is indicative of the support agents have provided so far and the ROI leaders feel they’re getting from the tech.

“To unlock this new capacity, integration, and APIs are critical to building an agent-ready foundation. Agents depend on unified data and enterprise actions, powered by integration and automation, to provide accurate, trusted responses and perform complex, multi-step tasks," noted MuleSoft SVP and GM Andrew Comstock.

However competent they may be, AI agent adoption still comes with its challenges. More than two-thirds (69%) of European businesses cite data integration as a major challenger for AI adoption, and 94% of the survey’s respondents struggle to integrate data across systems. Moreover, only one in three (32%) applications are typically connected, rendering AI agents ineffective in many cases.

Ninety percent of businesses agree that data silos create business challenges, but those who are trying to use AI agents agree more (94%).

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s clear, then, that a solid data foundation that’s AI agent-ready is required before businesses should even consider developing their AI strategies.