Firms are risking “digital chaos" if they don't get their AI deployments right

Task execution now relies on more endpoints than ever before

Businesses are struggling to control, manage and sustain AI

All of this is threatening companies with “digital chaos”

Process automation and orchestration platform provider Camunda has warned that companies could face “digital chaos” if they don’t focus on getting their AI deployment right amid increasingly complex ecosystems.

The number of endpoints businesses rely upon to execute tasks has now risen to 50, up 19% in five years.

Camunda explores the rising complexity across business processes that threatens control, ultimately warning of an “Automation Armageddon.”

Complexity could cause “chaos”

Four in five (82%) now report increased compliance risks as a result of the lack of control brought on by a more complex landscape, with three-quarters (77%) highlighting higher risks of core business process failures.

Camunda SVP for Customer Success Kurt Petersen summarized: “Today’s digital infrastructures and processes are both complex and interdependent, making it a significant challenge.

“In a constantly evolving landscape, organizations often struggle with siloed tools and technologies, which hinder their ability to streamline operations or achieve full visibility.”

The report criticized businesses for using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation to tackle a single task rather than taking a broader, business-wide approach.

It found that 85% face challenges in scaling and operationalizing AI across their businesses, despite 93% acknowledging that AI must be “fully integrated” into their processes in order to maximize their ROI.

Even those who deploy AI across their processes aren’t happy with the results, with four-fifths (79%) lacking a way to control, manage and sustain it effectively.

Petersen concluded: “If organizations are to successfully operationalize AI across their entire business, AI applications, and services must be orchestrated like any other endpoint within automated business processes. This will ensure they remain compliant and maximise the return on investment from their AI investments.”