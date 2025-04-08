Google Cloud Next 2025 — all the news and updates as it happens
TechRadar Pro is live in Las Vegas for Google Cloud Next 2025
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Google Cloud Next 2025!
We're live in Las Vegas and ready for a packed few days hearing about Google's latest cloud and AI news.
The event kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) with a keynote hosted by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who will be joined on stage by a host of guests, doubtless with much to tell us, so stay tuned for all the details as it happens!
Good morning from sunny Las Vegas! We're here for Google Cloud Next, and after a slighted delayed arrival into the city last night, are busy getting ready for the event kicking off tomorrow.
If you'd like a reminder of everything announced at last year's event, you can revisit our live blog here.
