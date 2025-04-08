Google Cloud Next 2025 — all the news and updates as it happens

TechRadar Pro is live in Las Vegas for Google Cloud Next 2025

News
By published
Google Cloud Logo
Image credit: Google
(Image: © Google Cloud)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Google Cloud Next 2025!

We're live in Las Vegas and ready for a packed few days hearing about Google's latest cloud and AI news.

The event kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) with a keynote hosted by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who will be joined on stage by a host of guests, doubtless with much to tell us, so stay tuned for all the details as it happens!

Refresh

Good morning from sunny Las Vegas! We're here for Google Cloud Next, and after a slighted delayed arrival into the city last night, are busy getting ready for the event kicking off tomorrow.

If you'd like a reminder of everything announced at last year's event, you can revisit our live blog here.

More about pro
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky

New White House directive lifts AI safeguards in the name of modernization
Google Chrome on macOS

Ancient flaw that allowed hackers to view your Chrome browser history has finally been patched, so update now
Hades 2

Hades 2 will be a Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 exclusive at launch, but don't worry it's still coming to other platforms later
See more latest