Google unveils new security AI agents to keep your business safe from the latest threats

Google Cloud has unveiled the launch of several new AI agents focused on keeping your organization as safe as it can be.

The company revealed the new additions at its Google Cloud Next 25 event, promising a useful ally to protect your business from the latest threats.

The new agents will form part of Google Unified Security, the company's new combined offering, also launched this week to help provide better and more effective security protection for businesses everywhere.

Google security agents

The company says it sees a future approach to security where human analysts work alongside AI agents, meaning menial or resource-intensive basic tasks are offloaded to the latter, freeing up the former to focus on more complex tasks.

The new additions include an alert triage agent in Google Security Operations which is able to carry out dynamic investigations on behalf of users.

The always-on agent is able to analyze the context of each alert, before gathering relevant information and reaching a verdict, which is then delivered to the user, alongside data history covering exactly how the agent arrived at its decision, reducing the workload of analysts who otherwise are triaging and investigating hundreds of alerts per day.

The other new addition is a malware analysis agent, part of Google Threat Intelligence, which can investigate whether code is safe or harmful. It will also have the ability to create and execute scripts for deobfuscation, before summarizing its work and offering up a final verdict.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both new agents will be rolling out to users in the second quarter of 2025.