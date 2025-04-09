Google unveils new security AI agents to keep your business safe from the latest threats
New agents look to secure AI and businesses alike
Google Cloud has unveiled the launch of several new AI agents focused on keeping your organization as safe as it can be.
The company revealed the new additions at its Google Cloud Next 25 event, promising a useful ally to protect your business from the latest threats.
The new agents will form part of Google Unified Security, the company's new combined offering, also launched this week to help provide better and more effective security protection for businesses everywhere.
Google security agents
The company says it sees a future approach to security where human analysts work alongside AI agents, meaning menial or resource-intensive basic tasks are offloaded to the latter, freeing up the former to focus on more complex tasks.
The new additions include an alert triage agent in Google Security Operations which is able to carry out dynamic investigations on behalf of users.
The always-on agent is able to analyze the context of each alert, before gathering relevant information and reaching a verdict, which is then delivered to the user, alongside data history covering exactly how the agent arrived at its decision, reducing the workload of analysts who otherwise are triaging and investigating hundreds of alerts per day.
The other new addition is a malware analysis agent, part of Google Threat Intelligence, which can investigate whether code is safe or harmful. It will also have the ability to create and execute scripts for deobfuscation, before summarizing its work and offering up a final verdict.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Both new agents will be rolling out to users in the second quarter of 2025.
You might also like
- These are the best antivirus software around
- We've also rounded up the best endpoint protection tools on offer
- Beware, these dangerous fake Microsoft Office add-ons are spreading malware
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.