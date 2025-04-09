Google Unified Security brings the power of AI to your security suite

Google unveils combined security suite at Cloud Next 25

Google Unified Security brings together all its top safety tools

Threat Intelligence from Mandiant will help your business spot threats before they strike

Google Cloud has unveiled a new unified security platform designed to take the stress out of keeping your business safe from the latest threats.

The company has unveiled Google Unified Security, affectionately known as GUS, at its Google Cloud Next 25 event in Las Vegas, promising a major step forward in threat detection and mitigation.

Unsurprisingly, Google Unified Security will be outfitted with the company's latest AI tools and services to maximize the options available to customers.

Google Unified Security

The launch of Google Unified Security comes as businesses around the globe face what the company calls a "new era of security and privacy".

The company says that as a business grows, its infrastructure inevitably becomes more complex, expanding the possible attack surface, and increasing the need for a unified security platform, as separate and disconnected security tools can leave data fragmented, as well as opening firms up to attack.

Customers will be able to use Google Unified Security to access a single interface for all their data, offering improving visibility, detection and response capabilities.

The company promises the latest Google Threat Intelligence findings will be made available to users, and Gemini will of course also be present to offer advice and guidance.

Users will be able to access telemetry and other data from Chrome Enterprise to ensure they stay safe from possible threats, which can be monitored from Security Command Center.

Employees can also benefit from new phishing protections in Chrome Enterprise Premium, with employers able to add their own branding and corporate assets in order to boost identification.

Google's Security Operations platform is also getting a boost thanks to new data pipeline management capabilities, helping users manage scale and reduce costs, while the new Mandiant Threat Defense service gives in-depth detection and response capabilities to all the latest threats.

Google Unified Security is rolling out now.