"The opportunity with AI is as big as it gets" - Google CEO Sundar Pichai pledges $75 billion cloud, AI spending spree

Alphabet and Google CEO pledges major spending spree

Sundar Pichai reaffirms plans for $75 billion investment

"We are excited about the possibilities, and we can't wait to see what you'll build," Pichai says

Google's parent company Alphabet has reaffirmed its plans to spend billions on infrastructure capacity to boost the capabilities of AI and cloud computing.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, took to the stage at Google Cloud Next 25 in Las Vegas to praise the company's work in the space, and double down on its plans to spend big in the future.

The company is set to spend around $75 billion in 2025 alone to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with AI, despite worldwide concerns over the global economy.

Alphabet AI investment

"The chance to improve lives and reimagine things is why Google has been investing in AI for more than a decade," Pichai declared.

"We see it as the most important way we can advance our mission to organize the world's information, make it universally accessible and useful with Google Cloud...the opportunity with AI is as big as it gets," he notes.

"That's why we are investing in the full stack of AI innovation."

This includes the infrastructure powering AI, Pichai added, unveiling plans to spend $75 billion, covering servers and data centers, including powering its AI computer cloud business.

"We need our infrastructure to move at Google speed," he added, "with near zero latency, supporting services like search, Gmail and (Google) Photos) for billions of users worldwide."

Pichai revealed Google's network now spans more than 200 countries and territories, powered by over two million miles of fiber - and to boost that even further, he revealed Google is making its Cloud Wide Area Network open to businesses which are Google Cloud customers across the globe.

"We are excited about the possibilities, and we can't wait to see what you'll build," Pichai concluded.

"Our goal is to always bring out latest AI advances into the full layer of our stack, across products and platforms...getting advances into the hands of both consumers and enterprises is something we are really focused on - this is why we are able to innovate at the cutting edge and push the boundaries of what's possible for us and for you - the result: better, faster, and more innovation for everyone."