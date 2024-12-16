Google Agentspace wants to use AI to help you find out all the work information you need

Google Cloud reveals Agentspace platform for business-specific agents

Combining Gemini AI, Google search and company data in one place

Businesses can also share access for custom AI agents

Tracking down the specific information you need at work could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new launch from Google Cloud.

The company has launched Agentspace, a new multi-modal search agent that it says will make it much easier to find the answers you need, even to complex questions.

Agentspace will combine Gemini's intelligence alongside "Google-quality search" and your company's own data to provide what will hopefully be the best answer, all with a single prompt.

Google Agentspace

In a blog post announcing the news, the company described Google Agentspace as, "a single, company-branded multimodal search agent that acts as a central source of enterprise truth for the entire organization."

It added that although generative AI offers "immense promise for employee productivity", the information needed to unlock this is often hidden away in silos on workplace systems.

Agentspace will even be able to make suggestions on the next steps to take following your question, and take action based on company-specific information, meaning you shouldn't get caught out.

The agent can be branded with your organization's own look, and will have translation software built-in, so colleagues from across the world can use it.

It can utilize both unstructured data – such as documents and emails – and structured data such as tables, and comes with pre-built connectors for a wide range of third-party tools and services, including the likes of Confluence, Google Drive, Jira, Microsoft SharePoint, ServiceNow.

Agentspace can also be used as a central point for businesses to share access to a range of different custom AI agents - with workers also soon able to use a low-code visual tool to build and tweak their own agents.

Google Agentspace is available in early access preview now, with a wider launch planned for 2025.