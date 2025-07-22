OpenAI signs wide-ranging deal with the UK government - with AI coming to more of our everyday lives

OpenAI and UK Government are going all-in on AI

Open AI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a talk session with SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son at an event titled &quot;Transforming Business through AI&quot; in Tokyo, Japan, on February 03, 2025. SoftBank and OpenAI announced that they have agreed a partnership to set up a joint venture for artificial intelligence services in Japan today.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tomohiro Ohsumi / Stringer)
  • UK Government signs major deal with OpenAI to deploy more AI
  • GPT already powers Humphrey and Consult services, with more to come
  • OpenAI is also expanding its UK offices

OpenAI and the UK Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding as part of a plan to "maintain a world-leading UK AI ecosystem rooted in democratic values."

The deal will see OpenAI explore investments in UK AI infrastructure, including data centers and so-called AI Growth Zones, which could level the playing ground across the UK with sites in Scotland and Wales.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding, the UK Government hopes to deploy AI across justice, defence, education and public services to improve efficiency.

UK Government doubles down on AI

OpenAI's technology already forms the basis of a number of UK Government tools, including the ChatGPT-enhanced Humphrey for civil service workers and the GPT 4o-enhanced Consult for policy making.

UK Technology Secretary Peter Kyle welcomed the collaboration with the world-leading AI company: "AI will be fundamental in driving the change we need to see across the country – whether that’s in fixing the NHS, breaking down barriers to opportunity or driving economic growth."

"Britain has a strong legacy of scientific leadership and its government was one of the first to recognise the potential of AI through its AI Opportunities Action Plan," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman added.

The UK has already pledged to invest "up to £500 million" to support sovereign AI, and has broader plans outlined in its AI Opportunities Action Plan which states the UK is the third-largest AI market globally behind the US and China.

Looking ahead, AI Growth Zones will facilitate the construction and deployment of AI centers via priority access to sustainable energy sources and a combination of public and private partnerships.

More broadly, OpenAI also plans to increase its presence in the UK by expanding its office footprint in London – its first international office.

