Salesforce and Google Cloud sign multi-billion dollar software deal which could affect how you use AI at work
- Salesforce has ramped up its AI model sharing with Google
- Partnership comes as Salesforce bets big on agentic AI
- Long context windows and real-time data are just some of the benefits
Salesforce and Google Cloud have announced what they describe as a “major expansion” of their strategic partnership – a two-way deal which will see them sharing cloud and AI resources.
Central to the deal is how Salesforce customers will nowbe able to build AI agents using Google’s Gemini models as well as deploy Salesforce on Google Cloud.
The news comes during the emergence of agentic AI, a sector that’s estimated to be worth $2 trillion.
“Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics, and more," noted Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.
Salesforce and Google Cloud deepen partnership
According to Salesforce data, 84% of CIOs believe artificial intelligence will be as significant as the internet itself.
Salesforce’s access to Google’s models includes Grounding with Google Search through Vertex AI, which means that users will be able to access “up-to-the-minute data, news, current events, and credible citations.”
Salesforce also noted the importance of giving its customers the freedom to choose their own models – this flexibility should in theory prevent them from seeking alternative solutions, keeping them spending their money with Salesforce.
“Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we’re giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use," noted Salesforce Chief Engineering Officer Srini Tallapragada.
The announcement also references Gemini’s two million-token context window, making it one of the most powerful models for contextual understanding and reasoning.
The two companies have promised deeper integrations across Data Cloud, BigQuery, and Cortex Framework later in 2025, as well as new native Tableau, Looker, and BigQuery integration.
