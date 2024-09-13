Salesforce unveils its vision of AI agents to help every business

Salesforce has launched Agentforce, a suite of artificial intelligence-powered agents designed to improve productivity and efficiency across sales, marketing, commerce and customer service.

The generative AI bots will be able to carry out tasks independently, reducing the need for human supervision and improving overall business output.

The company says Agentforce marks a major milestone in artificial intelligence developments, progressing from human aids to more powerful tools.

AI won’t replace human workers, but will Agentforce?

Agentforce represents the Third Wave of AI—advancing beyond copilots to a new era of highly accurate, low-hallucination intelligent agents that actively drive customer success,” noted Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

Benioff distanced Agentforce from now-familiar artificial intelligence tools, referring to copilots and chatbots as outdated because they rely on human requests.

Salesforce’s initial set of AI agents will focus on roles like sales reps, service agents, personal shoppers and sales coaches.

Agentforce is designed to carry out many of the early stages of an interaction before producing a summary for a human agent to review and take further steps.

Despite the apparent threat, Salesforce believes Agentforce will free up human workers to focus on more rewarding workloads.

Besides a series of out-of-the-box agents based on Salesforce’s Atlas Reasoning Engine, customers can also customize and deploy their own agents with a low-code builder.

General availability for Agentforce for Service and Sales is slated for October 25, with some Atlas Reasoning Engine components arriving in February 2025. Salesforce confirmed that Agentforce pricing starts at $2 per conversation.