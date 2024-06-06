Salesforce launches first ever AI center to help deal with the “AI revolution”

Salesforce has announced the opening of its first dedicated AI center as it looks to deal with rising customer demand for the technology.

The facility, based in London’s Blue Fin building in the UK, will act as a central hub for the company’s efforts to boost collaboration and development when it comes to AI tools.

In 2023, the company pledged $4 billion into the UK and Ireland over the course of five years, with the center launch on June 18 the first step on this journey, with the company’s Salesforce Ventures arm also investing more than $200 million in UK companies.

Salesforce AI center

Speaking at Salesforce World Tour London, the company’s UK&I CEO Zahra Bahrololoumi, noted that the move recognized the city’s status as "one of the world's most relevant AI cities".

“We enterprises need to ensure that we are introducing technology that is trusted and safe and inclusive,” Bahrololoumi noted in her keynote address.

“We're in the middle of an AI revolution, and it is changing everything - it will change how we interact with our customers, and it will change how we run our businesses.”

"AI will transform enterprise, it will help businesses solve their most complex challenges like augmenting their employees with skills to drive productivity, to higher margins, to crucially, better customer relationships.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re not going to adopt AI unless we can trust it - and our customers won’t adopt AI unless they can trust it…but Salesforce was absolutely built for this moment, it feels like everything we have done over the last 25 years has brought us to this moment.”