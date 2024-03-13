Salesforce Pro wants to take the hassle out of CRM for your small business

In response to the increasing technology demands of small businesses, Salesforce has added a new Pro Suite to its lineup, a move set to attract even more customers to spend money on CRM software .

Pro Suite, building upon the foundations of Salesforce’s Starter Suite, promises a flexible and scalable CRM solution powered by the company’s Einstein 1 Platform and Data Cloud.

With Pro Suite, Salesforce envisions a natural progression for growing businesses, offering advanced features and customization beyond the already popular Starter Suite.

Salesforce adds new Pro Suite

Benefits of upgrading include workflow and process automation, sales forecasting and quoting, and live chat support for customer service, among a few other additions.

While the upgrade may seem costly, Salesforce assures that the benefits of Pro Suite, such as improved lead generation and faster sales, can outweigh the initial cost, instilling confidence in the potential return on investment.

Kis Billmaier, SVP and GM of Salesforce Self-Service and Growth Products, emphasized the importance of Pro Suite in meeting the growing needs of small businesses. Billmaier quoted a study revealing that two in five businesses see 2024 as a ‘make or break’ year, and many see technology as the answer.

Billmaier said that customers love the simple-to-set-up, easy-to-use capabilities of the Starter Suite, which is considered an out-of-the-box solution, but Pro Suite offers considerably more customization to the business’s exacting needs.

When asked what separates Salesforce from its competitors, Billmaier said that the company’s quarter-century history and heavy investments in AI should be enough to distinguish it.

Pro Suite, which is now generally available, costs $100 per user per month, or four times as much as Starter Suite. Pricing for the CRM giant’s small business-focused solutions can be found on its website .