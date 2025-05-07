HR departments could soon be set for a major shake-up as AI takes hold

Agentic AI adoption will rise by 327% by 2027, boosting productivity by 30%

Workers will need to share their roles with AI agents soon, Salesforce claims

Many workers could be reassigned roles, report says

AI agents are here to stay, with new Salesforce research claiming agentic AI adoption is projected to grow by 327% by 2027, with the company calling the trend a revolution of "digital labor."

Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) are expecting to keep 61% of their existing workforces in their current roles, however employees are set to be working alongside AI.

Most CHROs (88%) surveyed added the redeployment of human resources alongside tech can be more cost-effective than external hiring, suggesting workers' jobs could be more secure than they think, but that the change they're subjected to could also be greater.

Combining workers with AI

In line with the projected growth of AI agents, Salesforce believes an increase in productivity of 30% could be realized. The figures also forecast a 19% reduction in labor costs.

With AI literacy identified as the top skill needed in the modern workplace, four in five (81%) CHROs are reskilling or planning to reskill employees for future roles, including reassigning many to technical roles like data scientists and technical architects.

Among the teams expected to see the biggest growth are IT, research & development, and sales. Customer service, operations and finance are expected to shrink.

Fortunately, workers seem to have plenty of time to get their affairs in order and to embark on their training journeys, because 85% of organizations have not yet implemented agentic AI.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unprepared workers don't have unlimited time, though, because 86% of CHROs believe integrating AI will be a critical part of their role within the next five years, with four in five believing that AI agents and humans will coexist in this timeframe.

"Every industry must redesign jobs, reskill and redeploy talent – and every employee will need to learn new human, agent and business skills to thrive in the digital labor revolution," explained Salesforce Chief People Officer Nathalie Scardino.