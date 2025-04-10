Adobe's agentic AI wants to give you control over your work, and focus on what matters most

Adobe’s preparing for the next generation of AI agents

More autonomy will unlock more creative time

75% of Photoshop users now use AI

Adobe has spilled the beans on exactly where it sees agentic AI playing a role in the workforce, and spoiler alert, humans won’t be displaced by the tech despite our concerns.

Described as “tech that’s capable of conversing, acting and solving complex problems,” agentic AI marks the next stage of the artificial intelligence wave, promising more autonomy to free up workers’ time for more productive and creative tasks.

In a blog post, Adobe’s Digital Media business CTO Ely Greenfield noted some of the areas that Adobe’s suite of apps have already seen major improvements with AI and AI agents, but the message remains clear – humans are at the center of creativity.

Adobe wants AI agents to help… not replace… human workers

“We’ve always believed that the single most powerful creative force in the world is the human imagination,” Greenfield commented.

In Acrobat, for example, AI Assistant can understand and interact with documents to help workers process huge amounts of data more efficiently, and custom agents are already on the way for role-specific tasks like research or sales assistants.

Maybe one of the most impressive use cases for Adobe’s AI is for enhancing the existing work of creatives – in Photoshop, users can use the models for context-aware edits like blurring backgrounds and removing people, while the tech also facilities with rough cuts, color adjustment and audio mixing in Premiere Pro.

Boating the generation of “more than 20 billion commercially safe, production-ready assets globally” since Firefly’s launch around two years ago, Adobe claims that more than three in four Photoshop users now use generative AI.

Greenfield also referenced another blog post highlighting Adobe’s creative-friendly approach to artificial intelligence, stressing that user data is “never” used to train Firefly.

Concluding, the CTO highlighted the company’s plans to “help every creator, at every skill level, work across every medium.”