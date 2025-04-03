Adobe Premiere Pro updates bring some serious AI power

Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2 becomes even more powerful with AI

Generative Extend lets you plug gaps with footage that you forgot to take

Other under-the-hood updates include faster processing and performance

Adobe has launched version 25.2 of Premiere Pro, its video editing software, including even more advanced features, and of course, artificial intelligence makes more than just one appearance.

Some of the highlights include Generative Extend, powered by Firefly, automatic caption translation to over 27 languages and additional GPU accelerated format support for better processing capabilities.

Key to the updates, Adobe says many of the new features are based on customer feedback, including the automatically translated captions, which were demanded after the creative giant launched text-based editing in 2023.

Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2

Taking the headlines, AI-powered Generative Extend is one of the most noteworthy features coming to version 25.2, including 4K and vertical video support.

With the tool, video editors can extend video clips up to two seconds and ambient audio up to 10 seconds to fill gaps, hold shots or create transitions even if they don’t have the full footage required.

Paul Saccone, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Professional Video at Adobe, confirmed users can try out Generative Extend for free for “a limited time,” after which they’ll need to use Firefly generative credits, with exact costs determined by video format, frame-rate and resolution.

Another update makes “fly[ing] through hours of footage and find clips fast[er]” with thanks to even more AI. Users can search for objects, locations, camera angles and more to find exactly the clips they need even in the largest libraries.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company stressed this analysis happens locally and offline, and that user content is not used to train its AI models.

Auto translation of captions also happens with AI assistance – the functionality now works with 27 languages, and editors can see multiple caption tracks at the same time to ensure consistency and quality.

Other smaller but no less useful changes include dynamic waveforms for better audio level visual representation, rewritten support for H.264 in MP4 and MOV for up to 4x performance increase on Apple silicon and hardware-accelerated Canon Cinema RAW Light on Apple silicon computers for up to 9x faster export.

For a full breakdown of what’s new, check out Adobe’s blog post.