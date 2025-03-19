Adobe launches game-changing GenAI tools for video editing

Adobe Firefly can now translate and lip-sync any marketing video

Reframing and shifting between portrait and landscape is even easier

You could expect a 70-80% increase in asset variant production efficiency

Adobe has announced major updates to its Firefly generative AI services to support even more media types, including video and 3D.

Revealing the new offerings at its Adobe Summit 2025 event, the company introduced a new Firefly Creative Production tool with a no-code interface for creating new variants of existing assets and making repetitive multimedia production tasks even quicker.

Adobe said that marketers might want to change the language or aspect ratio of a video to cater to different markets and services, but editing video has previously been a mission that takes hours, days or even weeks.

Adobe Firefly just revolutionized video editing

The update consists of a series of new APIs, but the most game-changing is the translate and lip sync API which will translate spoken dialogue into other languages while maintaining voice authenticity and also matching lip movements.

The reframe API also promises handy productivity boosts for designers and editors – it will automatically resize videos while identifying scenes to accurately keep subjects central. A handy tool for converting a landscape video to mobile-friendly portrait productions.

Already, early adopters have reported a 70-80% increase in asset variant production efficiency and a 75% reduction in asset revision time. Estée Lauder has been using Firefly’s updates to shorten the time it takes to deliver digital marketing campaigns across its 25 brands in 150 countries.

Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise Solutions GM Varun Parmar summarized: “Generative AI increases the capacity of marketers and creatives, enabling them to focus on what matters most, their craft.”

Moreover, Firefly also works with Custom Models via Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing for businesses to create new assets that adhere to brand guidelines.

The translate and lip sync, reframe and Custom Models APIs are all generally available now.

