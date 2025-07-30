Google's massive Veo 3 update could now lets users generate videos faster than ever
Upgraded Veo 3 Fast model streamlines video generation
- Veo 3 Fast will allow users to create short clips like ads even more quickly
- Image-to-video is coming in public preview from August 2025
- Google wants you to use it for ads and product demos
Google has given its Veo 3 video generation model a major upgrade which should improve its speed considerably.
The new Veo 3 Fast, which has been optimised for speed and rapid iteration, now enables users to create short clips like ads, demos and short films much more quickly.
The model will also support image-to-video in public preview from August 2025 for creating eight-second clips, further reducing the time it takes to generate a video by speeding up the prompt process.
Veo 3 Fast is... faster
With Veo 3 Fast, users can generate 1080p HD video with native audio generation, including lip-synced speed and fitting sound effects.
In a blog post, Vertex AI Director of Product Management Jason Gelman explained Veo-generated videos are great for creating localized video where companies may need to create the same clip in multiple languages quickly.
With Vertex AI, businesses also benefit from SynthID watermarks and indemnity coverage for full enterprise readiness.
Although the technology is new, Google is already paying close attention to how businesses are using Veo 3 to generate videos in order to further tailor its tools to real-world use cases. The latest upgrade, Veo 3 Fast, is perfect for quickly iterating ad concept variations, turning still product images into demo videos and developing animated explainers or training content efficiently.
With more than 70 million videos created with Google's Veo 3 since May 2025 and more than six million videos created by enterprise customers since its launch on Vertex AI in June, the new model is sure to attract users fast.
Canva has already integrated the Veo 3 model into its app, too. CPO Cameron Adams explained that Canva AI has democratized access to powerful models, and users can access Veo 3's capabilities from within the app's familiar and easy-to-use interface.
