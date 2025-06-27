New research shows AI tools are being used and abused by cybercriminals

Hackers are creating tools that exploit legitimate LLMs

Criminals are also training their own LLMs

It’s undeniable that AI is being used by both cybersecurity teams and cybercriminals, but new research from Cisco Talos reveals that criminals are getting creative. The latest development in the AI/cybersecurity landscape is that ‘uncensored’ LLMs, jailbroken LLMs, and cybercriminal-designed LLMs are being leveraged against targets.

It was recently revealed that both Grok and Mistral AI models were powering WormGPT variants that were generating malicious code, social engineering attacks, and even providing hacking tutorials - so it's clearly becoming a popular tactic.

LLMs are built with security features and guardrails, ensuring minimal bias and outputs that consist with human values and ethics, as well as making sure the chatbots don’t engage in harmful behaviour, such as creating malware or phishing emails - but there are work arounds.

Jailbroken and uncensored

The so-called uncensored LLMs observed in this research are versions of the AI models that operate outside of the normal constraints. This means that they are able to carry out tasks for criminals and create harmful content. These are quite easy to find, the research shows, and are simple to run - with only relatively simple prompts required.

Some criminals have gone one step further, creating their own LLMs, such as WormGPT, FraudGPT, and DarkGPT. These are marketed to bad actors and have a whole host of nefarious features. For example, FraudGPT claims to be able to create automatic scripts for replicating logs/cookies, write scam pages/letters, find leaks and vulnerabilities, and even learn to code/hack.

Others navigate around the safety features of legitimate AI models through ‘jailbreaking’ chatbots. This can be done using ‘obfuscation techniques,’ which include Base64/Rot-13 encoding, using different languages, “L33t sp34k”, emojis, and even morse code.

“As AI technology continues to develop, Cisco Talos expects cybercriminals to continue adopting LLMs to help streamline their processes, write tools/scripts that can be used to compromise users and generate content that can more easily bypass defenses. This new technology doesn’t necessarily arm cybercriminals with completely novel cyber weapons, but it does act as a force multiplier, enhancing and improving familiar attacks,” the report confirms.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors