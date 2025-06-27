Walmart's 4th of July sale is live - shop 21 deals I'd buy on TVs, appliances and summer essentials
Shop big savings from brands like Apple, Ninja, LG, Bissell, and more
The 4th of July is exactly one week away, and Walmart is celebrating early by launching its official sale. Walmart's 4th of July sale features deals on a wide range of products, including TVs, headphones, and Apple devices, as well as appliances, mattresses, and summer essentials.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's 4th of July sale and hand-picked the 21 best deals. I've selected Walmart's best-sellers, including cheap TVs, popular kitchen appliances, iPads, robot vacuums, laptops, and more. Walmart's sale also includes record-low prices on summer essentials, including patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, and outdoor games.
A few of my favorite deals in my cart include the Ninja Creami ice cream maker on sale for only $169, the highly rated LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99, and the Shark Matrix robot vacuum on sale for an incredible price of $176.
Shop more of Walmart's best 4th of July deals below, and keep in mind that this is Walmart's official sale, which means you won't find better prices next week. You can also visit our main 4th of July sales guide for more early offers around the web.
Walmart 4th of July sale - quick links
- 4th of July: decor, flags & food from $2.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $80
- Back to school: save on clothing, backpacks & tech
- Clothing: 40% off coats, jeans & shoes
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Grills: deals starting at $57
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $65
- Patio furniture: outdoor furniture from $69.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & Barbie
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
Walmart's 21 best 4th of July deals
The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $25, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.
It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.
Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.
Keep your lawn looking good all summer with this Greenworks trimmer, on sale for $164. The 60V trimmer has a run time of up to 50 minutes on a single charge and features high and low speed settings and a responsive speed trigger.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's 4th of July sale has the popular appliance for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with the touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
The top-rated Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for $129.95 - just $30 more than the lowest-ever price. This model supports lossless audio playback via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, as well as Spatial Audio, which utilizes head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.
Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control. Today's 4th of July deal brings the price down to $176,
Elevate your Summer with the top-rated Beats Pill speaker, which is on sale for $129.95. The Bluetooth speaker features a lightweight, portable design, is waterproof, so you can take it to the pool or the beach, and delivers impressive room-filling sound
Walmart has the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $159.17, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.
The budget Apple Watch SE is down to $189 at Walmart's 4th of July sale. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $299. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $649 at Walmart's 4th of July sale. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.
Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $138 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock at Walmart's 4th of July sale. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
