British man behind ‘IntelBroker’ hacker group charged with stealing millions

A British man has been charged by US law enforcement

Kai West is allegedly part of notorious hacking group 'IntelBroker'

The group has claimed around 40 victims worldwide

A British man has been charged by US law enforcement after allegedly hacking dozens of organizations around the world, in a campaign that caused over $25 million in damages.

The serial hacker, allegedly part of the hacking group ‘IntelBroker,’ was named as Kai West, and faces sentences of up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit computer intrusions.

IntelBroker is a notorious name in cybercrime circles, with high-profile attacks on firms like AMD, Apple, and CISCO, who investigated breaches after data was put for sale on the dark web by the criminal. IntelBroker’s scheme allegedly ran from December 2022 and February 2025, when West was arrested.

Serial hacking

West and his co-conspirators have ‘sought to collect’ around $2 million by selling stolen data, the Justice Department confirms. West was arrested in France earlier in 2025, and the US is currently seeking extradition so that he can face charges.

“The IntelBroker alias has caused millions in damages to victims around the world,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton.

“This action reflects the FBI’s commitment to pursuing cybercriminals around the world. New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice.”

The InteBroker hacking group has a proven record of hacking some serious organizations, such as Europol, T-Mobile, Home Depot, and many, many more. Authorities confirmed that they traced West to IntelBroker through a purchase of stolen data.

The payment, which was made via a cryptocurrency Coinbase, was linked to an account registered under West’s real name. His Gmail account then revealed financial information and personal records that linked him to his online persona, and his IP address was used to log into both personal and IntelBroker accounts.