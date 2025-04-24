Companies are increasingly using AI for cybersecurity protection - now will it work?

The use of AI in business is creating an entirely new attack surface, Netwrix study claims

Hackers are increasingly using AI in attacks

AI used on company data generates intellectual property

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made securing IT infrastructure from cyber-threats a lot more challenging, a new report from Netwrix has claimed, noting organizations are also increasingly using AI to combat the threats.

In its annual global 2025 Cybersecurity Trends Report, based on a global survey of 2,150 IT and security professionals from 121 countries, Netwix said more than a third (37%) were forced to adjust their cybersecurity approach due to AI-driven threats.

Another third (30%) said the use of AI in the office created an entirely new attack surface, while 29% said they struggle with compliance since auditors require proof of data security and privacy in AI-based systems. All of this has pushed almost two-thirds (60%) of organizations to start using AI in their IT infrastructure, and made another 30% consider implementing it, as well.

Get Keeper Personal for just $1.67/month, Keeper Family for just $3.54/month, and Keeper Business for just $7/month ​Keeper is a cybersecurity platform primarily known for its password manager and digital vault, designed to help individuals, families, and businesses securely store and manage passwords, sensitive files, and other private data. It uses zero-knowledge encryption and offers features like two-factor authentication, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, and breach alerts to protect against cyber threats. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Host of new threats

Commenting on the findings, Netwrix’s chief product officer, Jeff Warren, said businesses need to prepare for a “host of new threats” that arose with the introduction of AI.

“The data shows a rise in security incidents that are identity-driven and infrastructure-focused,” Warren said.

“Indeed, identity-driven attacks are likely to dominate even more, with crafty new ways to bypass MFA, abuse of machine-to-machine identities like service accounts and tokens, AI-powered deepfake voice and video phishing, and even synthetic identity creation at scale.”

Dirk Schrader, VP of security research at Netwrix, pointed at another fact that is often overlooked: AI trained on company data generates intellectual property and, as such, is an attractive target for cybercriminals: “It is important to secure data across the entire AI lifecycle, from ingestion to model training to monitoring API endpoints for any signs of prompt injection, abuse or model leakage,” Schrader stressed.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors