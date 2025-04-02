Does AI leave security teams struggling?

Despite AI tools being designed to improve business efficiency through automation, it is being exploited by cybercriminals to threaten organizations at scale, leading to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks that are outpacing traditional security measures.

As the volume of AI-driven cyber threats rises, over half (54%) of security teams stated they are struggling to keep up. They must now adopt a robust cyber resilience posture in order to protect against these ever-evolving threats.

AI-Driven Cyber Attacks

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned that AI will "almost certainly" make cyberattacks against the UK more impactful as AI enables threat actors to train models on stolen data, refine their methods and amplify the scale and severity of attacks.

The NCSC Report states that AI's rapid data analysis and model training capabilities will make cyberattacks more damaging, leading to higher data breach costs. Additionally, AI's ability to quickly summarize data will enable attackers to target high-value information more easily, resulting in more severe breaches.

AI’s speed is undoubtedly leading to more dangerous threats, allowing cyber criminals to scale up their attacks. For instance, social engineering attacks are increasingly being fine-tuned with generative AI, enabling attackers to tailor their techniques to specific targets faster than ever.

In the long run, we may also see AI being used to automate more mechanical attacks aimed at penetrating systems, although it's uncertain if AI will significantly outperform existing tools fine-tuned by experts.

The growing volume, complexity, and impact of AI-driven cyber operations will intensify challenges for organizations. A recent study from Absolute Security highlights that 46 per cent of organizations view AI as more of a threat to their cyber resilience than a help, 39% of CISOs having personally stopped using AI due to fears of a cyber breach. This highlights the critical need for businesses to adopt a robust cyber resilience strategy to counter the increasing complexity and speed of AI-driven attacks.

The Double-Edged Sword of AI

While AI has certainly heightened the complexity of cyber threats, it has also become a valuable tool for businesses, leading to increased investment. Given that AI is here to stay and will continue to grow in adoption, companies must adapt and integrate it into their strategies as part of cyber resilience.

One way to embrace AI is by using it for data analysis to help businesses identify and mitigate cyber threats more effectively. AI-powered tools can analyze large amounts of data quickly, making it easier to detect potential security issues and anomalies.

The Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024 states that using AI and automation in cybersecurity can help protect organizations by reducing the risk of attacks. As companies use generative AI, IoT devices, and SaaS applications more, their vulnerability to attacks increases. To combat this, AI and automation can be applied to strengthen security strategies.

By continuously scanning for vulnerabilities, analysing data threats, and spotting unusual behavior that might indicate a breach, AI can help manage attack surfaces better. AI also automates patch management and adapts security measures in real time to address new threats. This reduces potential entry points for attackers and strengthens overall security.

AI, especially Generative AI, plays a crucial role in closing the security gap. These systems can process and understand human language, making them invaluable for interpreting vast amounts of data and generating easily digestible insights. AI tools can streamline processes and enhance efficiency across the board.

The same neural network structures can also be used to process language can be applied to security information from devices like laptops and servers, predicting what should happen next and identifying any deviations that may indicate a security breach.

Another way to adapt to the challenges brought by AI is by investing in cybersecurity skills. Upskilling employees in cybersecurity, as well as AI, can help protect organizations from AI-powered cyber threats. For example, 85 per cent of CISOs say their C-Suite has been sent on AI training courses over the past year.

Additionally, 83 per cent of organizations have prioritized hiring AI experts over the past year, recognising the importance of having specialized knowledge to navigate the evolving landscape of AI-driven threats.

Investing in AI-Powered Defense Technology

Although AI introduces significant challenges to cybersecurity, it also provides powerful tools to counteract these threats. In order for companies to remain cyber resilient, there needs to be a balanced investment in AI-powered defense technologies, as well as human expertise. Embracing AI as a vital part of a robust cyber resilience strategy, rather than just a threat, is essential as cyber threats evolve and become more complex.

