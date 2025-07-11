Google Cloud set to offer US Government some major discounts

Google reportedly set to offer the US Government discounts on cloud services

It's already discounted its business software earlier this year

Other hyperscalers are also discounting their cloud services

Google has become the latest in a growing list of tech companies to offer heavily discounted services to the US government, this time for its cloud services.

As reported by the Financial Times, the deal, which could be finalized within a matter of weeks, reflects an emerging trend across the sector, with tech firms all bidding to win big government contracts with attractive discounts.

The trend comes in response to President Trump's efforts to centralize government spending – by buying in bulk, Trump apparently hoped to secure bigger discounts, and that's exactly the response he has seen.

US government unlocks major Google Cloud discounts

Although Google and the General Services Administration (GSA) are yet to share any details regarding the reported discounts, we know that other technology firms have also shared major discounts recently.

This includes Oracle, which is offering the US government a 75% discount on license-based software and "substantial" discounts on other cloud services.

As Oracle and Google are both offering discounts on cloud services, and they're likely to be joined by others, it's unclear whether the White House is set to choose one supplier, or if it will spread services across different operators.

Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services are also expected to offer comparable discounts to maintain competition against their hyperscaler rivals.

Although Google's latest discounts have not been confirmed, the company did offer a 71% discount on business apps earlier in 2025, which was set to save the US government up to $2 billion.

TechRadar Pro has asked Google to share any details on ongoing negotiations with the GSA, but we did not receive an immediate response. Any updates will be posted here in due course.