Speed isn’t strategy: Human judgement must be central to AI-led decisions

As organizations accelerate their use of AI tools, decision-making is expected to move at a pace that would have seemed unrealistic just a few years ago

AI is dramatically expanding how quickly organizations can sense, interpret and respond – creating a step-change in competitiveness. Insights that once required weeks of analysis now surface in seconds, operational adjustments can be triggered autonomously, and forecasts refresh as new data comes in.

Used effectively, this AI-driven acceleration sharpens competitiveness and frees leaders to focus on the decisions that matter most.

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Nicky Tozer Social Links Navigation Senior Vice President for EMEA at Oracle NetSuite.

For mid-market firms, this responsiveness can be a differentiator. Reacting quickly to supply chain disruption, shifts in demand or changes in cost pressures can protect margins and market share.

Speed alone, however, does not determine the quality of those decisions, which must still reflect long-term priorities and regulatory obligations. The most successful leaders are redesigning oversight structures to complement the new speed of decision-making.

They recognize that moving quickly is valuable. But moving quickly – with clarity – creates advantage.

AI in the loop

The now commonplace concept of keeping a “human in the loop” captures the importance of maintaining quality in AI-augmented decision making, but it needs to be applied thoughtfully.