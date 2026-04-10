The 70% rule: Why your AI strategy is a people strategy

Discussions about AI tools on company earnings calls reached an all-time high last year, becoming a top five CEO topic, based on analysis by The CEO Radar (nearly 5,000 company earnings calls). It shows that leaders discussed AI largely in the context of innovation and growth.

In fact, AI, tech, innovation and growth all showed increased mentions among CEOs in Europe and globally.

Jason Harvey Social Links Navigation VP for Automation, EMEA at Zebra Technologies.

While CEOs are laser-focused on AI in earnings calls, there’s a risk they (and we) misallocate focus. Tracking the latest AI model achievements and possibilities – whether agentic or generative or something else - grabs attention. And getting algorithms and tech stacks in place is important.

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But unlocking value is found in redesigning business processes and empowering people. AI is less an IT project and more a new chapter in how we think about, empower, and allocate human capital.

Yet only 21% of executives reported that their strategies passed four or more of McKinsey’s Ten Tests of Strategy – a 40% drop from a decade and a half earlier, according to McKinsey. It's a worry in a business world with high investments and expectations about AI.

Great focus on culture is needed to encourage innovation and a strategy to drive it while a transformative vision of how AI can make work better every day is essential. Strategy needs to improve how a business serves and adds value to its customers.

AI can fix problems, but its greater value is in giving business a competitive advantage. And this is best done with people and partners who have the advice and experience needed.