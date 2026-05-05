Cutting costs with AI misses the point
Opinion
By Ketan Karkhanis published
AI should empower people, not just cut costs
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In the early days of ChatGPT, Harvard Business School Professor Karim Lakhani predicted that “AI won’t replace humans, but humans with AI will replace humans without it.” That may have been wishful thinking.
In fact, the great replacement has begun. In recent months, major employers, including Amazon, UPS, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Accenture, and Walmart, have announced workforce reductions or hiring freezes driven by AI efficiencies.
The World Economic Forum found that 40% of employers expect to cut staff in areas where AI tools can automate work.Article continues below