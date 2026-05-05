Cutting costs with AI misses the point

Opinion
By published

AI should empower people, not just cut costs

A line of robots typing at computers
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the early days of ChatGPT, Harvard Business School Professor Karim Lakhani predicted that “AI won’t replace humans, but humans with AI will replace humans without it.” That may have been wishful thinking.

In fact, the great replacement has begun. In recent months, major employers, including Amazon, UPS, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Accenture, and Walmart, have announced workforce reductions or hiring freezes driven by AI efficiencies.

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