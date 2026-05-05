The five things governments must get right to attract AI investment

Opinion
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What it takes to win the race for AI investment

Big letters AI in pink in front of pink and blue strands of light suggesting a digital explosion
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Governments around the world are racing to position themselves as leaders in AI. Policy announcements, funding packages and national strategies are coming thick and fast, all aimed at capturing a share of what is widely seen as the next industrial revolution.

In March the UK announced a national plan to build the infrastructure and capacity needed to power AI, innovation and economic growth across the country. The US has an action plan to achieve ‘global dominance.’

The Japanese AI Promotion Act, fully in force since September 2025, aims to position Japan as the ‘world’s most AI-friendly country.’

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