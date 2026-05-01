Unlocking science: building AI researchers can trust

Opinion
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What does ‘the right AI tool’ for researchers look like?

Robots in a data center
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Productivity is a pressing problem for many governments, and the UK is no exception.

That pressure is trickling down to British researchers as the driving force propelling the UK towards the top of international R&D rankings, based on the quality and impact of their research.

International competition is hotting up, however, and UK researchers will need to do more to maintain the UK’s global standing.

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