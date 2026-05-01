The rising cost of technical debt in IT service management

Opinion
By published

How technical debt quietly slows ITSM platforms and why governance determines innovation success

An office worker in front of a computer holding his hand in one hand and looking unhappy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the past decade, IT service management platforms have emerged as mission-critical tools that power service delivery for IT organizations and beyond.

Many platforms, along with evolving customer needs, are expanding into other shared service areas such as HR, Finance, CRM, and Facilities.

Article continues below