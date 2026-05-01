The rising cost of technical debt in IT service management
Opinion
By Ron Browning published
How technical debt quietly slows ITSM platforms and why governance determines innovation success
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Over the past decade, IT service management platforms have emerged as mission-critical tools that power service delivery for IT organizations and beyond.
Many platforms, along with evolving customer needs, are expanding into other shared service areas such as HR, Finance, CRM, and Facilities.
Further extending their enterprise value, some are even becoming foundational toolsets that support critical security and risk management functions.Article continues below