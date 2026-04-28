The antidote to Zombie Projects that drain productivity is AI oversight
Zombie Projects draining productivity
We’ve all had that sinking feeling after a long weekend or holiday: opening our inbox to find projects that haven’t yet moved forward but haven’t been scrapped either. They sit in limbo, quietly draining time and reducing productivity.
These are what we call ‘Zombie Projects’, and they are becoming a real productivity problem for UK businesses. Our recent research found that 41% of UK workers usually carry projects over from one year into the next, and 90% of respondents surveyed globally say they’ve caused problems.
AI Evangelist at Atlassian.
They are also damaging employee experience, morale and wellbeing, with a third (33%) of UK workers feeling stressed and overwhelmed by these projects, and 28% saying they lead to team burnout.Article continues below