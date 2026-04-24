Exposing the hidden revenue blind spots

Executive, finance and operational leaders may believe they have full visibility over their business processes and the numbers that flow from them.

But new thinking around the gaps between the silos of end-to-end business processes (sometimes called enterprise value streams) suggests many organizations are missing meaningful value creation opportunities - untapped in the shadows between the functions.

Dan French Social Links Navigation CEO of business performance improvements specialist, Consider Solutions.

These dark corners are hidden mines of business value and cost optimization that can be captured – and sustained – so this fresh perspective reframes the role of finance as an end-to-end value enabler, combining process visibility, prioritization of P&L-relevant detail and targeted deep dives where refocused effort can genuinely move the needle.

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Such ‘gaps between the silos’ are areas of the business only in our peripheral vision and not quite in the region of maximum focus, precision or accountability – they are not really owned by anyone or any function.

Organizing and managing silos

Silos have always been the natural way of organizing and managing large organizations, from the Roman legions to the Fortune 500 enterprises of today, but in the new world of streamlining end-to-end performance for customers and optimized data-informed operations, silos are exposing gaps in visibility and accountability.

Consequently, the biggest challenge AND opportunity is in these gaps between the silos, rather than purely focusing on performance improvement and measurement in narrow task management groupings. This helps improve visibility and alignment across end-to-end processes.

Despite robust close cycles, numerous reconciliations and audit focus, these critical operational cracks typically impact working capital through the general ledger and subledgers, as well as the P&L itself - directly through overstated costs and indirectly through errors, handoffs, manual interventions, re-work, siloed responsibilities and customer/supplier queries.