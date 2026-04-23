"Hackers can now launch massive 2Tbps attacks": Report reveals staggering 10x growth in botnet size with record-breaking DDoS incidents peaking for 40 minutes as multi-vector attacks grow in complexity and become harder to dismantle
The longest bad bot attack of Q1 2026 lasted for more than two weeks
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- Largest tracked botnet expanded from 1.33 million to 13.5 million infected devices
- Sustained 2Tbps attack lasted 40 minutes with repeated spikes above 1Tbps
- Blockchain-based command systems complicate traditional botnet disruption and mitigation efforts
Security researchers tracking large-scale cyberattacks say the biggest botnet currently on record has expanded at a pace that massively outstrips earlier forecasts.
New data from Qrator Labs shows the network increased from 1.33 million infected devices to 13.5 million in roughly a year, marking a tenfold jump that raises concerns about just how quickly these systems can scale.
Most of the compromised devices are now spread across the United States, Brazil, and India, although the United Kingdom has also entered the top five sources. That spread makes country-based blocking far less effective because traffic can originate from almost anywhere.Article continues below