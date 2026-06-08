AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su praises AI capabilities and promise at London Tech Week 2026

‘We're here to use technology to solve some of the world's most important problems, to do things we never thought were possible’, she says

But Su also cautions, “we are still so so early in the process”

AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su has hailed the early progress made by AI in just a few years, but also warned the technology still has some way to reach true usefulness for everyone.

"I love talking about AI, because it has so much capability and promise,” Su told attendees at London Tech Week 2026, “if you look at the last few years there has been so much progress, and we’ve clearly seen AI go from what was research initiatives to something that everybody is using.”

“But what I like to say is that we are still so so early in the process...I think we're early in the research and development phase, as we think about new models and where they’re going, we’re early in AI for science…in terms of what AI can do to really push the frontiers of science, and we’re still very early in what AI can do for enterprise - I can tell you that every month we’re seeing in enterprise, that we’re taking AI from something that we experiment with, to something that actually changes the way we do business.”

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"Compute actually equates to intelligence"

Su was speaking at London Tech Week, where she also revealed AMD would be “substantially” increasing its investment in the UK.

The company plans to spend up to £2billion over the next five years, including support across the fields of advanced computing, scientific research and workforce development, as it looks to support what Su called the “incredibly vibrant ecosystem” in the UK.

“Overall, we want to invest in the UK as it's good for business overall for AMD,” she declared.

Elsewhere, Su noted how AMD's goal is, "to build the highest performance chips", and how the company was using AI extensively through our own research and development to achieve this.

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“What I’m very passionate about is ensuring that the AI infrastructure is enabling capability that everybody in the world has access to,” she noted, “we’re in this phase where compute is actually the foundation - I like to say compute actually equates to intelligence - and so when I sit in a room with entrepreneurs and dev people, everyone’s like, ‘you know, I’d like more compute’!”

“I think compute is a foundation - but I think what’s important, and what we’re learning, is that there is no one type of compute that will satisfy every AI application - in fact, we need a whole host of compute, whether you’re talking about the latest accelerators, you’re talking about Agentic AI, the CPUs, or general AI infrastructure in terms of networking - that’s what this is about, because you need the entire ecosystem to come together and collaborate across all of those foundational elements - that’s what we really believe at AMD.”

“My view is we're here to use technology to solve some of the world's most important problems, to do things we never thought were possible,” Su added.

“AI is the tool that helps each of us become a better researcher, or a better engineer, or a better entrepreneur…technology is only as useful as the problems we solve.”

“It's an exciting time, but it's important for us to realise it's also an early time.”

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