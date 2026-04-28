'AI adoption is entering a new phase': AMD report finds AI PCs are becoming an increasingly common sight in the workplace - so what can they do for you?
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By Craig Hale published
AI PCs are actually delivering returns already
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- Most companies are planning, piloting or deploying AI PCs now
- High-performance NPUs are "critical" – performance and security benefits are key
- The most popular use cases show AI PCs being most useful for knowledge workers
New data from AMD claims AI PC adoption has increased rapidly lately, with over four in five organizations either planning, piloting or deploying AI PCs in some form.
This shows a shift from experimentation to real deployment, with enterprises set to embed AI into everyday workflows beginning with the right hardware that's capable of running some workloads locally.
Already, 70% report faster performance and reduced latency when they're using dedicate AI PCs, with 59% now seeing high-performance NPUs as "critical."Article continues below