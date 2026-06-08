Mainframe modernization is about trust, not migration

Consumers don’t care where the code runs when businesses fail.

They care that every payment clears, claim processes, trade settles, and login works instantly, securely and without excuses. That reliability is not an IT detail; it’s building brand trust for the business.

Brand trust is built transaction by transaction often by teams working behind the scenes under enormous pressure to keep everything moving.

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That’s the paradox of “mainframe modernization.” The platform most responsible for business resiliency and enabling brand trust is too often treated like yesterday’s problem, isolating the very people and processes that keep the business running.

When compute is locked into silos, teams are forced to work around the system instead of with it. The knowledge becomes tribal and innovation slows not because of technology limits, but because friction creeps into how work gets done.

Removing boundaries is key to modernization value

Modernization isn’t about rip and replace or hollowing out the core. It’s about removing the barriers that prevent people from using it to its full potential. It’s about making the world’s strongest transactional foundation even stronger so developers, operators, and product teams can move faster, collaborate better, and deliver new innovations without gambling with availability, security, integrity or trust.

Here’s what leaders are realizing: modernization does not equate to migration. Gartner puts it this way, “More than 70% of mainframe exit projects initiated in 2026 will fail to produce the intended benefits due to an overestimation of generative AI tooling capabilities.”

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The value is in eliminating artificial boundaries between platforms, teams, and processes. It’s leveraging new capabilities and embracing enterprise-wide standards. It’s in allowing work to flow to the right place exposing transactions through APIs and events, enabling real-time data access, applying AI for insight and automation, and adopting modern DevOps practices all while keeping the non-negotiables (resilience, security, performance) exactly where they belong.

Here’s what else leaders are realizing: From inception, mainframes have built an unrivalled reputation for reliability and availability. Today, organizations can achieve up to 99.999999% availability, which in practical terms, translates to less than one-third of a second of downtime annually. The mainframe also has continuously evolved to deliver industry-leading innovation for transaction processing. The opportunity to create new value for transactions and data is there today.

Building trust with next-generation transactions

Transactions themselves have fundamentally evolved. Volumes are accelerating at a pace few organizations anticipated. But it’s not just more transactions, there is more happening inside each one.

AI is now embedded directly in the transaction path to detect anomalies, prevent fraud, surface risk, and identify contextual upsell or next-best-action opportunities in real time, while security requirements continue to rise with post quantum protections becoming a practical necessity.

Once insights are generated, they trigger a new class of post-transaction workflows. Think of investigations, reconciliation, customer engagement, and remediation increasingly orchestrated by agentic AI that coordinates actions across systems so transactions don’t just complete, they learn and continuously improve business outcomes.

Modern mainframes are innovating precisely where transactions are headed. Innovation is happening in parallel with transactions that are higher volume, higher intelligence, and higher stakes. The platform continues to evolve to embed AI directly into transactional workflows, support post quantum security at scale, and expose trusted transaction systems through modern APIs, events, and hybrid cloud architectures.

By enabling real-time insight, AI-driven decisioning, and automated post-transaction workflows without compromising resiliency or performance, today’s mainframe ensures enterprises can meet the next generation of transactional demands head-on, not by chasing change, but by being engineered for it.

Protecting business logic and assets requires unity

If transactions and data are the most precious assets, the goal isn’t to “leave the mainframe.” The goal is to lean-in, drive additional value and stop treating the mainframe like an island. Modernization means breaking down silos so skills, tools, and innovation can move freely without forcing risky rewrites or wholesale migrations that disrupt the people who know the system best.

Modernizing with the mainframe means strengthening both technology and the human system around it. It means modernizing applications and tooling, adopting open integration standards that unify workflows across platforms and using AI to preserve institutional knowledge while accelerating value capture.

Done right, modernization aligns people, process, and platform innovation to deliver continuous value while protecting the most valuable currency - brand trust.

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